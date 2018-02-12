The Muslim Personal Law Board also criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for the triple talaq bill, stating that the government wants to put restriction on Muslim community. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) stated that the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya would remain a mosque till eternity. The Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who had been claiming that out of court settlement, would be the best solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya had also stated that he would be meeting all the stakeholders

Discarding any possibility of out of court settlement on Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi land dispute in Ayodhya, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) stated that the Babri Masjid would remain a mosque till eternity. While rejecting all the previous proposals of exchange of land, the Board stated that Muslims could never exchange the land for the Masjid in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. In the 26th plenary meeting that took place in Hyderabad, the Muslim Personal Law Board also criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the triple talaq bill, stating that the government wants to put a restriction on Muslim community.

According to the statement issued by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the Board alleged that triple talaq bill is a ‘ploy by the Central Government to put restrictions on Muslims.’ The statements issued by the Muslim Board seems to have rejected the proposal presented by the Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who had been claiming that out of court settlement would be the best solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya, had also stated that he would be meeting all the stakeholders in this regard. According to PTI, speaking on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi land dispute, the Muslim board said, “The Babri Masjid is an essential part of the faith in Islam and Muslims can never abdicate the Masjid, nor can they exchange the land for the Masjid or gift the land. The Babri Masjid is a Masjid and it shall remain a Masjid till eternity. By demolishing the Babri Masjid, it will never lose its identity as a Masjid. And according to Shariah, it will always remain a Masjid”.

Stating that Muslims are still struggling for the reconstruction of Babri Masjid on the land, the Board said, “Without any doubt, we make it clear that the struggle for the reconstruction of Babri Masjid continues and the appeal in the Supreme Court is being fought rigorously with all the resources available at the disposal of the board”. In a statement issued by the Board, it also said that country’s top lawyers are fighting for the rights of Muslims in the Supreme Court.