The Supreme Court on Monday said that no one, either individual or collective, or group, has the right to interfere with the marriage of two consenting adults. The SC bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also asked the Central government and the petitioners to come up with effective suggestions in connection with the protection of the couples in Khap Panchayat matters.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by Shakti Vahini, a non-profit organisation, seeking a ban on khap panchayats and on crimes against couples who get married without the consent of their parents. Speaking on the petition, the Supreme Court said, “Whether it is parents, society or anyone, they are out of it. No one, either individual or collective, or group, has the right to interfere with the marriage.”

The lawyer representing Khap Panchayats in the apex court told the bench that they are against such killings and condemn them. The court responded by saying, “Whatever the amicus curiae says about khap, we are not concerned with that. What we are concerned is that if an adult girl or boy gets into marriage, no khap, no individual or no society can question them.” While concluding the hearing, the Supreme Court bench asked the Central government and the petitioners to come up with effective suggestions in connection with the protection of the couples in Khap Panchayat matters.

The hearing on khap panchayats and honour killings has come days after 23-year-old Ankit Saxena was killed by the family of his Muslim girlfriend in Delhi. The family of the girl did not approve the inter-faith love relationship and stabbed the boy to death near his home. When the murder of Ankit was put ahead of the SC bench, they refrained from talking about saying it’s a different case.