Ministry of Home Affairs has said it has no plan to extend National Registrar of Citizens to states other than Assam. Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir in a written reply to Lok Sabha said the NRC will be limited to Assam as of now. The demands for updating citizenship registry on the lines of Assam has come up from different quarters in various states. MoS Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said the exercise to update NRC 1951 is being conducted under the special provisions in respect of State of Assam under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship rules, 2003.

Replying to another question, Mos Hansraj Ahir said NRC has been carried out in a totally objective, transparent and meticulous manner. Some political parties, particularly the BJP, see NRC as the best medium to weed out infiltrators or illegal citizens from the country. On December 12, the Supreme Court had extended the deadline for filing the claims and objections for inclusion in the NRC in Assam. Earlier the deadline to file

The draft NRC was published on July 30 this year in which names of around 40 lakh have been left out. The NRC in Assam had listed 2.8 crore people. The BJP and Trinamool Congress have been at loggerheads over NRC, with saffron party accusing the Mamata Banerjee of favouring illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state will take care of anyone who seeks shelter. It is our humanitarian obligation to give refuge to migrants, she said in a tweet on the International Migrants Day.

