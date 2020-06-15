Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday clarified that no lockdown will be imposed in the national capital in the coming days. “Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans,” a tweet by the Delhi CM read.

Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had attended the all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in which proposals regarding increasing the numbers of beds in hospitals that come under the Delhi and central governments had been raised.

Representatives from BJP, Congress, AAP, among other parties and senior officials took part in the meeting held at the MHA today. During the course of the meeting, Congress has demanded that COVID-19 testing should be provided to all, as it is everyone’s right. The party has also demanded that Rs 10,000 should be paid to every family whose member is infected or in containment zone, according to sources.

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta had said that he would give suggestions like slashing private lab rates for COVID-19 testing, centralisation of COVID clinics and hospitals and roping in NCC and NSS volunteers to fill the requirements of ever-dwindling medical support staff, during the meet.



Shah, along with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, chaired a meeting on Sunday in which Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present. The meeting was also attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and Members of NITI Aayog apart from other senior officers.

