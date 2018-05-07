Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi as the political battle between BJP and Congress to win Karnataka has intensified. Manmohan Singh added that no PM had stooped as low as Narendra Modi to gain power. He said the economic management of Modi govt is slowing eroding the trust of the general public in the banking system.

As Karnataka Assembly elections are getting closer, the political battle between BJP and Congress has intensified. Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Monday said no PM had stooped as low as Modi to gain power. Attacking Narendra Modi over the current economic condition of the country, former Prime Minister said, “The economic management of Modi government is slowly eroding the trust of the general public in the banking system. Recent incidents which resulted in the shortage of cash in many states were preventable.”

Criticising current government for not doing anything on financial absconders, he said, “Centre allowed to escape Nirav Modi. His escape days after attending the Davos summit with PM Modi clearly reflects a sad state of affairs.”As far as Nirav Modi is concerned, it was obvious that in 2015-16, that something is going around with the affairs of Modi. Yet the Modi government didn’t do anything. If blame has to be cast, it has to be on the government mandate,” added former PM.

Rubbishing Narendra Modi’s government claim of better growth under their tenure, he said India’s growth rate under the NDA regime was much lower than the UPA regime despite there being favourable conditions.”No Prime Minister in our country has used the Office of the Prime Minister to say things about his opponent that Mr Modi has been doing day in and day out. It doesn’t behave a Prime Minister to stoop so low and it is not good for the country as a whole as well, “added Manmohan Singh.

The Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15. Both BJP and Congress have intensified attacks on each other.

