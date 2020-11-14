Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said no power in the world can stop India's brave soldiers from guarding the borders of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said no power in the world can stop India’s brave soldiers from guarding the borders of the country while adding that today every Indian is proud of the strength and bravery of their soldiers.

PM Modi addressed soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan today on the occasion of Diwali. “I would like to extend my Diwali greetings. I am here to convey ever Indias greetings to you today. I would like to wish all our security forces on the occasion of Diwali. No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country. This country is happy and we are celebrating festivals because of your existence,” said PM Modi.

“You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I am with you all. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces. I have brought the greetings of every Indian among you today, have brought the love and blessings for you,” he added. “Be it the peaks of the Himalayas, the stretch of desert, dense forests or the depths of seas – your valour has always triumphed in every challenge. Whenever history on the excellence of soldiers will be written and read, the Battle of Longewala will be remembered,” he added.

“Saluting your valour, 130 crore countrymen of India are standing firm with you today. Today every Indian is proud of the strength and bravery of his soldiers. They are proud of your invincibility,” said PM Modi. The Prime Minister further stated the history of the world always narrated that those nations have prospered which had the ability of fight its invaders.

“No matter how far international cooperation has progressed, the equations may have changed, but we can never forget that vigilance is the way to safety, awareness is the support of happiness, strength is the belief of victory and efficiency is the prize of peace,” said PM Modi.

“Today the world is knowing this, understanding that this country is not going to compromise its interests even at any cost. This status of India, this stature is due to your power. You have secured the country, that’s why India today speaks vigorously on the global fora,” he added. The Prime Minister further stated, today the whole world is troubled by the expansionist forces.

“Expansionism is, in a way, a mental disorder and reflects 18th Century thinking. India is also becoming a strong voice against this thinking. Recently our forces have decided that they will not ship more than 100 weapons and equipment from abroad,” said PM Modi. “I congratulate the forces for this decision. This decision of the army has also inspired the countrymen to be vocal for the locals,” he added.

Today, he called upon the youth of the country to build themselves for the army of the country, while adding that in recent times, many start-ups have come forward to cater to the needs of the forces. “New start-ups of youth in the defence sector will take the country further in terms of self-reliance,” he added. “Today India’s strategy is clear. Today’s India believes in the policy of understanding and explaining, but if we try to do it, the answer is equally fierce,” said PM Modi. (ANI)