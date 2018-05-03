Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath giving his reaction on the controversy erupted over the presence of Muhammad Ali Jinnah's portrait in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Thursday said that there is no question of celebrating Jinnah in India.

"How can we glorify a person who was responsible for the partition of the country?" Yogi Adityanath said

Amid the controversy over Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait in Ali Muslim University (AMU), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that there was no question of celebrating Jinnah in India. Seems the AMU Jinnah photo might be coming off for good.” The UP Chief Minister said this while speaking to a news channel. Earlier on Wednesday, clashes had erupted between AMU students and a group of men who according to reports belonged to a right-wing organisation, were demanding to remove the portrait of Jinnah from the University campus.

Further speaking on the controversy, Yogi Adityanath said, “How can we glorify a person who was responsible for the partition of the country? There is no question of anyone being allowed to glorify Mohammed Ali Jinnah or celebrate any event related to him in any part of the country.”

Yogi Adityanath on Thursday also ordered an investigation into the violence which erupted in the AMU over Jinnah’s portrait. However, he made it clear that his government will not allow any commemoration in the name of Jinnah, who was responsible for the partition. The Chief Minister clearly stated that his government is not with those people who are trying to defend or glorify Jinnah.

Earlier on Wednesday, around two dozen students were injured in the protests which took place outside AMU over the presence of Jinnah’s portrait in the University. The issue got highlighted after a BJP MP has written to AMU’s vice-chancellor over the presence of Jinnah’s portrait in the University.

In order to control the protests, the administration had to take help of the Rapid Action Force on Wednesday and even lathi-charged those who got involved in the brawl. The AMU students have demanded the arrest of the right-wing organisation who intruded into the campus demanding the removal of Jinnah’s portrait. The AMU Teachers Association (AMUTA) has asked the Centre to take stringent measures against the culprits.

