No relationship between airstrike and elections: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Rejecting that the air strikes were related to polls, Sitharaman said that the strikes were based upon intelligence inputs on terrorist activities in Pakistan, to be unleashed against India.

No relationship between airstrike and elections: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that there is no relationship between upcoming Lok Sabha elections and air strikes which were carried out on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Pakistan last month. Her comments came after the opposition parties are accusing the BJP-led government of using air strikes and sacrifices of soldiers for the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa had stated that the strikes in Balakot would guarantee more than 22 seats in BJP’s favour in the state. The opposition parties slammed Yeddyurappa for linking air strikes to elections.

Rejecting that the air strikes were related to polls, Sitharaman stated that the February 26 strikes were based upon intelligence inputs on terrorist activities in Pakistan, to be unleashed against India. She further said that the attack of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on terror camps in Balkot was not a military action.

The IAF on February 26 went deep inside Pakistan and destroyed terror camps. According to reports, around 300 terrorists were killed including trainers and top commanders. On the very next days, Pakistan Air Force aircraft violated the Indin airspace but their attempt was thwarted.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on IAF #AirStrike: There is no relationship between the airstrike and elections. It was based upon intelligence inputs on terrorist activities in Pakistan, to be unleashed against India. It was not a military action. pic.twitter.com/P48pfqQPPi — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2019

