Gujarat's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani decided not to ease relaxation in certain cities -- Surat, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar, even towns--Botad, Bareja, Godhra, Umreth, Bopal, and Khabhnat also falls under Red Zone.

By looking at the staggering and unfathomable rising cases of coronavirus in Gujarat, the state government decided no relief for six cities. On Sunday evening, a senior official passed the statement, stating that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had decided no relaxation will be granted in the municipal limits of six cities– Surat, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar, as high number of cases has been accounted in these cities (Red zone), while Rajkot municipal corporation in Orange zone.

According to the Centre’s notification, for another two weeks, no relief to be given in these six municipal corporations cities–Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Bhavnagar. Even some towns– Botad, Bareja, Godhra, Umreth, Bopal, and Khabhnat also won’t get any ease from lockdown.

In a press briefing via video conferencing, Ashwani Kumar CM’s secretary said, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in a high-level meeting, decided not to ease restrictions in certain cities due to high COVID-19 cases including Rajkot though it’s in Orange zone.

Kumar further said, no shops and offices will be allowed to open except those which are selling essential items. While, paan shops selling tobacco, cigarettes, gutkha, etc will be operated only in few parts of the state.

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 42,533 including 29,453 active cases,11,707 cured/discharged/migrated and 1373 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/zqwLyTceUO — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Further added, Kumar talked about industries that are permitted to work and said, it has to be operated from rural areas but on the condition of adhering to social distancing. Meanwhile, only 30 passengers at a time could be carried by drivers and conductors, if anyone flouts the rule will have to bear the strict action.

Mr. Kumar also said that passes need not renew as it will be valid till May 17.

Kanpur: A special train, carrying 1200 migrant workers who were stuck in Gujarat's Sabarmati amid #CoronavirusLockdown, reached Kanpur yesterday. pic.twitter.com/qmYKWbRoOV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App