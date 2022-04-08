The auto and cab drivers will hold protest against the Centre and the city government at Jantar Mantar on Friday and the Delhi secretariat on April 11.

Amid sharp rise in the price of CNG, several associations of autorikshaws and cabs have called for a strike on Friday, warning that the commuters are likely to face a problem. Reports say that the auto and cab drivers will hold protest against the Centre and the city government at Jantar Mantar on Friday and the Delhi secretariat on April 11.

Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh General Secretary Rajendra Soni has written to Arvind Kejriwal seeking a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG. Calling the price hike unprecedented, Soni said that it is becoming difficult for auto and cab drivers to survive. He added that if their demands are not met, they will go on an indefinite strike from April 18 and stage a symbolic protest at the secretariat on April 18 to oppose price hike.

Sarvodaya Drivers Welfare Associate’s Ravi Rathore claimed to have 4 lakh drivers as its members in Delhi-NCR and threatened to on an indefinite strike if their demands are not met.

The CNG prices were hiked by Rs 2.50 on Thursday taking the cost to Rs 69.61 per kg. Since March, the cost of CNG has gone up by Rs 12.5 per kg. Since about a month, fuel and CNG prices have witnessed a steep hike. Addressing the fuel price hike, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier blamed the Russia Ukraine war.