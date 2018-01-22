The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on Asaram's bail plea for 9 weeks in the Gandhinagar rape case. The self-proclaimed godman has been in jail since August 31, 2013. Asaram had filed a bail plea in the case where two Surat-based sisters had filed separate complaints against him and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape and illegal confinement among other charges.

Asaram had filed a bail plea in the case where two Surat-based sisters had filed separate complaints against him and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape and illegal confinement among other charges. A Bench of justices N.V. Ramana and A.M. Sapre have now decided that the petitioner can approach only after the victim is examined. Bapu's counsel had earlier raised questions on the court's slow and steady progress in the case citing his increasing and deteriorating health as the reason.

The Court had then queried the Gujarat government over the progress and asked to reveal the reason behind the slow progression. Asaram’s counsel had told the court that in the Gandhinagar rape case, out of 92 witnesses, 22 material witnesses have been examined, 14 of them are dropped and rest need to be examined.

The top court had refused to grant bail to Asaram in April last year in two cases registered in Gujarat and Rajasthan respectively. The two sisters from Rajasthan had filed separate complaints against the self-proclaimed preacher accusing him of sexual assaults. The elder sister in her complaint claimed that she was physically abused in one of his ashrams near Ahmedabad during 2001 and 2006 when she was staying there.

Another girl from Rajasthan accused him of sexual assault. She was sexually assaulted at Asaram’s Jodhpur ashram, she told in her complaint. Asaram was arrested by Jodhpur Police on August 31, 2013, and has been in jail since then. The Supreme Court has now told the Gujarat government to pace up the hearing procedures in the case as Asaram has been in jail since long. The court has also ordered the concerned authorities to wrap up recording statements of the left witness as soon as possible and file the latest status report.