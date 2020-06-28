While the 21-day chain of surging fuel prices halted on Sunday, petrol prices in Delhi stand at Rs 80.32 as oil companies adjust retail rates after break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The continuous surge in rates of petrol and diesel prices for 21 consecutive days came to a halt on Sunday with no increase in prices.

In Delhi, petrol is selling at Rs 80.38 per litre while diesel is a tad costlier at Rs 80.40 per litre. The rates have not increased today following the hike in the price of petrol by Rs 0.25 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.21 per litre on June 27.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The Congress party had termed the increase in price of petrol and diesel as “unjust” and “thoughtless” and urged the Central government to roll back the increase with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to people.

Before the country entered the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60 per litre and Rs 62.30 per litre respectively.

