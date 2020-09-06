Ministry of Finance said that there is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Government of India. Normal recruitments through government agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Railway Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs.

The Ministry has also stated that the Department of Expenditure circular dated 04 September 2020 deals with the internal procedure for creation of posts and doesn’t in any way affect or curtail recruitment.

Ministry’s Office Memorandum read under Administrative expenditure that all Ministries/Departments including Attached offices/subordinate offices and autonomous bodies should observe the following instructions for curtailing administrative expenditure–No printing/publishing of books, publications, documents, etc. would be done on imported paper, except where printing was done abroad by Indian Missions, etc.

It added that the expenditure on functions such as celebrations of Foundation Day, etc. should be discouraged or if felt necessary be appropriately curtailed in any case, travel for such functions and provision of bags or mementoes should be avoided.

Creation of posts: There will be a ban on creation of new posts, except with the approval of Department of Expenditure, in Ministries/Departments, Attached Offices, Subordinate Offices, Statutory Bodies and Autonomous Bodies.

The Memorandum read that the ban would cover all creation of posts under powers which had been delegated to any organisation regardless of the source of such authority or power.

It added that secretaries of the Ministries/Departments, being the Chief Accounting Authorities as per Rule 70 of GFR, should be fully charged with the responsibility of ensuring compliance of the above instructions.

