No Road, No Water : Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu Visited The Remote Tribal Village

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu visited the remote tribal village of West Gobindo Bari in Dhalai district, which lacks basic amenities like road, rail, power, water, and telephone connectivity.

The Governor travelled by car for a portion of the journey and then trekked through the steep hill terrain, accompanied by senior officials including the Distritct Magistrate, SP of Police, SDM, ADM, CRPF, Police staff, and line department staff.

During his interaction with the villagers, Nallu enquired about their concerns and challenges.

The villagers, who had never seen a governor visit their village in the last three decades, shared their problems and grievances. The Collector took the opportunity to explain various central and state government schemes to the villagers and assured them of timely resolution to their issues.

After a brief yet meaningful interaction, the governor walked back to catch his convoy and later spent the night at Ambassa Circuit House.

On Monday, he continued his outreach by visiting another village, Bharat Chando, demonstrating his commitment to connecting with the people of Tripura.

