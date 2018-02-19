Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the poll-bound Karnataka for the second time. During his visit, PM Modi and his staff members, including his security personnel were not able to find an accommodation in a hotel in Mysuru on Monday as the hotel was pre-occupied with a wedding reception.

While visiting Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his staff members were not able to find an accommodation in Mysuru on Monday. As per the officials, during his visit to Mysuru PM Modi and his entourage were unable to book a hotel room at the iconic Hotel Lalitha Mahal Palace in Mysuru as almost all the rooms were pre-booked. The administration was not able to book a room in the hotel as almost all the rooms were booked for a wedding reception. After that, the district administration somehow managed to book another luxurious hotel in the city. PM Modi visited Mysuru on Sunday for engagements at Jain pilgrim centre Shravanabelagola in Hassan district. During his visit, he also attended a South Western Railway function and a public rally organised by the BJP in the poll-bound state.

As per the hotel management, “an official from the deputy commissioner’s office had visited the hotel to book rooms for the Prime Minister and his security personnel, but the hotel was pre-occupied and was not on the state to do the further booking. The hotel was pre-booked as a wedding reception was going on.” He also told that it was not advisable to book three rooms for a big staff as it was against the security reasons. However, the district management made alternative arrangements and PM Modi stayed at Hotel Radisson Blu. As per reports, a businessman’s family was asked to reschedule the wedding reception, citing security issues, so that it concluded before the PM arrived.

This was PM Modi’s second visit to the poll-bound state Karnataka. Addressing the gathering, the PM said that saint from India has always served the society to make a positive change. “The strength of our society is that we have always changed with the times and adapted well to new contexts,” added Modi.