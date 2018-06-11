Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday while addressing the gathering assured people of no shortage in next summers in the region. After inaugurating a power station, Kejriwal discussed the doorstep scheme service. He will be meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the ration scheme.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday assured people that there would be no shortage of water in Delhi in next summers. After inaugurating a power substation in south Delhi, CM while addressing the gathering claimed that there is a problem of water supply in some areas of the city and his team is working on many projects to solve the water supply problems. He hopes that in next summers, there is no problem of water in the city.

He further added by saying that his government would enforce the proposal policy to improve the excess charges by private hospitals within a month. The private hospitals will not be able to fill in their pockets by taking more than 50 per cent of the profit. He even claimed that such organisations are earning a profit of over 100 per cent by imposing high prices. He even asked his people to patience as his team is working on the files that are stuck up.

People have to pay a bribe for documents like income and caste certificates. Now government officials will visit people for preparation of these documents at there houses. These documents will be delivered to there doorstep within a week, said Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM will be meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal after L-G objected to the AAP government’s doorstep delivery of ration scheme. He even highlighted the achievement of his government in the sectors of education, power and health. The AAP supremo is looking forward to starting the doorstep scheme service in next couple of months.

Kejriwal thinks L-G creates hurdles in every project of his government, be it CCTV project or opening a college. His doorstep scheme was also objected to by Lt Governor.

