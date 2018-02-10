Sushma Swaraj reiterated that the Centre is in touch with all the involved parties and is making sure that the interests of both Indian techies and Indian employers in the United States stay protected. She said that the US President Donald Trump administration has not made any major alterations in the current H-1B programme and that Indian government is in constant communication with US authorities over the visa issue.

The senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader was actually responding to the H-1B issue raised by Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Shukla. On January 4, Shukla appealed to the central government to take up the issue of H-1B visa with US administration and make sure that lakhs of talented Indians are not displaced. In the response, Sushma Swaraj reassured that the government is itself keen on the matter and keeping a close eye on it.

Today I raised the issue of H1b visa in Rajya Sabha & appealed the govt to effectively take it up with US administration so lakhs of talented Indians are not displaced — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 4, 2018

The Foreign Minister reiterated that the Centre is in touch with all the involved parties and is making sure that the interests of both Indian techies and Indian employers in the United States stay protected. She further said that the changes made in the H-1B visa rules so far are done in order to curb the exploitation of the H-1B programme.

Earlier in January, lawmakers in the United States were extremely critical of President Donald Trump for pushing the authorities to restrict the H-1B visa extensions. Trump’s proposal came under fire because his proposal will put more than 7,50,000 Indians living in America on the verge of deportation. Criticising his police, the lawmakers said that this will drain America of talent.