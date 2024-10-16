Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
‘No Sirens, No Green Corridor, When I Move In The Road’: Omar Abdullah’s 1st Decision After Becoming CM Of J&K

Omar Abdullah, who has taken office as Chief Minister for the second time, emphasized this in a tweet, stating that no aggressive gestures or waving of sticks should be employed by security personnel

‘No Sirens, No Green Corridor, When I Move In The Road’: Omar Abdullah’s 1st Decision After Becoming CM Of J&K

In his first directive as the newly appointed Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday announced that he has instructed the police not to create green corridors or halt traffic for his convoys during road travel to minimize public inconvenience.

Omar Abdullah, who has taken office as Chief Minister for the second time, emphasized this in a tweet, stating that no aggressive gestures or waving of sticks should be employed by security personnel. He also urged his Cabinet ministers, who were recently sworn in, to adopt the same approach.

“I have spoken to the DG  @JmuKmrPolice  that there is to be no “green corridor” or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimise public inconvenience & the use of sirens is to be minimal. The use of any stick waving or aggressive gestures is to be totally avoided. I’m asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example. In everything our conduct must be people friendly. We are here to serve the people & not to inconvenience them.”

In his recent post he also says that he is back as the Chief Minister of J&K.

Also Read: LIVE: Omar Abdullah Becomes Jammu And Kashmir’s CM For The Second Time

CM Of J&K omar abdullah
