We all know Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a firm believer in Yoga and practices asanas every morning. He has promoted the daily practice all over the world with nations like United States, Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago holding programmes on Yoga every year. In an interview with Gulf News Xpress, which emailed him questions ahead of his visit to the United Arab Emirates, PM Modi said he wakes up with a new zeal every morning and does not take any worries with him back home.

“I fall asleep minutes after hitting the bed. I do not take any worry with me and wake up fresh every morning and welcome the new day in my life,” he says, adding that he sleeps four to six hours. Asked whether he gets “the luxury of a holiday”, PM Modi said he has not been on a holiday either as Chief Minister or now as Prime Minister. He said his work does require him to travel across India and interact with people and he gets to learn about different things which is refreshing and rejuvenating for him.

PM Modi said he starts his day with Yoga because he thinks it is it is extremely beneficial for the mind and body. He also said that he scans all the leading newspapers, checks his e-mails and then makes a round of important phone calls. He also said that he spends time reading some comments and feedback shared by citizens on the Narendra Modi Mobile App. As for a favourite day of the week, PM Modi replied: “Today is my favourite day of the week! I believe in a simple tenet – make the most of today, live life to the fullest. Today is the only day on our hands to work hard and make things happen.”

Being a vegetarian, PM Modi said he prefers simple vegetarian food. He said he is not much of a foodie and doesn’t need a special cook with him when he is travelling abroad. He said he happily eats whatever his gracious hosts offer him. Talking about the importance of social media in today’s times, PM Modi said technology is a wonderful way to connect with young India and it helps him understand their aspirations.