Following the ongoing debate over no-trust motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the AIADMK MP said that it won’t extend its support to the Opposition’s motion. AIADMK MP, V Maitreyan said that the there is no way possible that the AIADMK will support the motion as it has been led by the Congress and the DMK. Earlier on Thursday too, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami pointed towards the possibility that the party will not back the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government.

On being asked about AIADMK’s stand on the no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha, he said that the State has no concern with the motion as it was being moved by the TDP against the Centre after it denied Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. Also, another reason that the party is not supporting the motion against the BJP is no other party supported the demand for the formation of the Cauvery Management Board, during the Budget session, which was disrupted by the party to highlight its demand.

The #NoConfidenceMotion is spearheaded by Congress and DMK, so no way will AIADMK support it: V Maitreyan,AIADMK MP pic.twitter.com/jdWwByxYr6 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

Earlier in the morning, the irritated ally of the BJP, Shiv Sena also boycotted itself from the voting and debate over the no-confidence motion against the Modi government. BJP also walked out of the parliament saying there is no point to support the government or the Opposition as the parties have never taken interest in the development of Odisha. The debate that was initiated by the TDP MP Jayadev Galla claimed termed the Narendra Modi-led government a “saga of empty promises”. He further added that the government can not fool the country any more.

