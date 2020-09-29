The present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy "no war no peace" status, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Tuesday, referring to the prolonged border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

“India has given an impetus to make in India and with the Prime Minister’s clarion call on ‘Atmanirbharta’. The Ministry of Defence has implemented a host of measures including FDI, tax issues and favourable policies which gives our industry the first preference in defence production,” Bhaduaria added.He said that the embargo on the import of defence items was a bold step.”The recent announcement of an embargo on the import of defence items was a bold step. The revised acquisition procedure in Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 (DAP 2020) approved yesterday and has addressed a number of issues with very bold and far-reaching reforms,” he said.

Bhadauria said DRDO and DPSUs need to include private sectors in research and development and as production partner also, treat them as their own. He said they need to ensure easy low-cost access to the aerospace infrastructure and test labs for rapid and painless airworthiness clearance of certification depending on what is applicable.”It is the key to success if we have to energise and succeed in indigenous aerospace industries,” he said.

