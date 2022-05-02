The Supreme Court declared on Monday during a hearing on the government’s current policy that no one can be forced to get vaccinated because “bodily integrity is an element of the fundamental right to life under Article 21.”

All authorities and educational institutions, including private ones, have been ordered by the Supreme Court to “examine all vaccine mandates if not already cancelled.”

The court found the government’s current immunisation policy to be “appropriate” in light of the seriousness of sickness, drop in oxygen levels, fatality rate, and expert opinion, according to the bench.

While the court’s advice is confined to the petition at hand, the bench states that it “will not halt or restrict the government from adopting any action in the future to curb the spread of the pandemic.”

“Until the numbers are low, we recommend that relevant orders be implemented and that no restrictions on unvaccinated individuals’ access to public areas be placed, or that the same be recalled if it has not already been done,” the bench ruled.

The court allowed “the policy to vaccinate those under the age of 18 but required the centre to make public all clinical trials, major findings, and results of vaccinations” that had already been cleared