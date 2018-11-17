Noida school bus accident: At least 12 students were injured after a school bus carrying more than 30 students hit a divider in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday morning, news agency ANI said. The incident took place at Rajnigandha Chowk underpass this morning. The driver and conductor of the bus are said to be in a critical condition. The injured have been shifted to nearby Kailash hospital

Noida school bus accident: At least 12 students were injured after a school bus carrying more than 30 students hit a divider in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Saturday morning, news agency ANI said. The incident took place at Rajnigandha Chowk underpass this morning. The driver and conductor of the bus are said to be in a critical condition. The injured have been shifted to nearby Kailash hospital, located in sector 27. The bus belonged to the Apeejay school.

Last month, an eight-year-old girl was killed and 15 others were injured when a private bus carrying about 50 passengers hit a divider in Noida. The accident took place while the bus was en route from Agra at around 2.45 am. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

