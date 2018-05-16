This stretch is an extension of the Blue Line which runs from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre. The City Centre-Sector 62 extension will cover Sector 34, 52, 59 and 62, which are home to thousands of residences and many educational institutions and IT parks. The last metro station of the stretch would be Noida Electronic City which is very close to Ghaziabad.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave green light to the extension of metro rail network from Noida City Centre to Noida Sector 62. While making the announcement, Union Law and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the construction cost of the 6.675-km long extension will cost around Rs 1,967 crore. It should be noted that the metro line from City Centre and Sector 62 in Noida is already under-construction and is slated to be functional by September of this year.

If the reports are to be believed, the Central government will provide Rs 230 crore as equity for the construction of the project Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will contribute Rs 931 crore to it. Rs 340 crore will be invested by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the coaches.

Another extension of the Blue Line is in progress as well which will connect Greater Noida to Noida and Delhi. The interchange will be provided at Sector 52 Noida metro station. This stretch has been touted to become functional by the end of 2018 or the first quarter of 2019.

