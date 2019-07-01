Noida: Major fire breaks out at factory located in Special Economy Zone Phase 2, 12 fire tenders rushed. According to the reports, there is no report of any loss of life or any person being trapped in the fire at the factory and firefighters are trying to control the fire.

A major fire broke out on Monday afternoon at an export factory located in Noida’s Special Economy Zone (NSEZ) Phase 2, said reports. As per the reports, more than 12 fire tenders have rushed to the incident spot and firefighters are trying hard to control the fire. As per the visuals shared by ANI, thick-black smoke and fire flames were seen at the factory. The incident was reported at around 3.15 pm, an official said.

Noida SHO Phase 2, Farmood Ali Pundir said that So far there is no report of any loss of life or any person being trapped in the fire at the factory.

(Developing story…more details awaited…)

Noida: Fire breaks out at a factory in Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ). Fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/4yP9oK3QnD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 1, 2019

