Noida Man Gets 10 Years Of Prison For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In 2021

A court in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Tuesday handed down a 10-year prison sentence to a man for the kidnapping and rape of a 16-year-old girl in 2021.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused, identified as Kallu, was found guilty by the court and sentenced to 10 years in prison. The court also imposed a fine of ₹40,000 on him.

The incident was reported on January 25, 2021, when the victim’s father filed a complaint at the Sector 49 police station, stating that Kallu had abducted his underage daughter.

The police spokesperson further mentioned that the teenager was later rescued, and a medical examination confirmed that she had been raped.

Following the investigation, Kallu was arrested, and a charge sheet was subsequently filed against him.

Did Poland Start Learning Sanskrit 164 Years Ago? Find Out !

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 3 Senior Kolkata Police Officers Suspended; Included 2 ACPs

US Election 2024: Doug Emhoff Rebukes Donald Trump, Supports Kamala Harris At DNC

CBI Faces Delay In Polygraph Test of Accused in Kolkata Doctor’s Murder Case

Rishab Shetty Criticizes Bollywood for Misrepresenting India; Gets Backfire Over Kantara Incident—What Netizens Are Saying!

Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Major Roadworks To Affect Commute For 30 Days

Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting 6 Female Students, Exposing Them To Obscene Videos

