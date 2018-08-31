A minor was allegedly kidnapped from Gautam Budh Nagar in Noida and gangraped by two men. The men even forced her to consume alcohol before gangraping her. The incident was reported on August 24 when the girl was returning home from her tuition classes.

The girl had gone to her sewing classes when 2 bike-borne men came and kidnapped her.

A 16-year-old girl on August 24 left her home for tuition classes, she was supposed to return after an hour but she was found dumped outside her home in Dastampur village the next morning. According to police, the minor was kidnapped from Gautam Budh Nagar in Noida and gangraped by 2 men.

The girl had gone to her sewing classes when 2 bike-borne men came and kidnapped her. “They also forced her to have alcohol and beat her up when she resisted,” said SS Bhati, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jewar police station.

The 2 accused then gangraped her, and dumped her outside her home in Dastampur village the next morning. The girl’s father then filed a complaint in the police station.

It’s been over a week but no arrest has been made so far. “An FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC,” Bhati said while adding that the accused will be nabbed soon.

On being asked about the reason for the delay, SHO said that FIR was registered on Thursday and not earlier. As per the circle officer, Piyush Kumar Singh, charges under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been pressed against the accused.

Meanwhile, another rape incident surfaced from Gurgaon where a 22-year-old university student allegedly raped a minor girl in the basement parking of housing society in Gurugram on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Piyush is studying in a private university and used to live in the same society as the victim. The girl’s mother filed a police complaint following which the accused was booked under sections of the POCSO Act. During the investigation, it was also reported that the accused had raped the girl twice before Wednesday

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More