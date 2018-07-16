A cancer patient from Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly stabbed his wife to death after she refused to indulge in sex with him because his cancer had left him with a hole in his cheek. According to police, the man arrived at his brother-in-law's house, where his wife was staying and demanded sex, which his wife refused.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old for allegedly killing his wife after she reportedly refused to engage in sexual activity with him. The man identified as Ajay alias Mahesh was arrested for the murder of his wife Mamta Devi, in Noida’s Chhijarsi village on July 11, according to the police.

As per reports, Mahesh in a fit of rage killed her as she refused to have sex with him because his mouth cancer had left him with a hole in his cheek. The couple was married for more than 17 years and had 2 children, a 16-year-old and an 8-year-old son. Recently Mamta had moved to her brother’s place in Noida around 20 days back in a bid to find a job.

According to police, Ajay arrived at his brother-in-law’s house last Tuesday and demanded sex, which his wife refused. Ajay also suspected his wife of an affair as she had not been physical with him for several months.

“Ajay had developed cancer last year and his condition had worsened in the past 6-7 months… My sister had moved to Noida to find a job so she could financially support his treatment,” Mamta’s brother Rahul was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“He arrived at Rahul’s house without informing his wife. Rahul had reportedly promised Ajay that he will take him to AIIIMS hospital in Delhi the next day. But Ajay killed his wife early on Wednesday after she rejected his advances. He also told us that he suspected his wife was cheating on him as she had not been physically intimate with him for several months,” sub-inspector Sanat Kumar Mishra was quoted as saying by HT.

