The Noida police on Monday arrested three Paytm employees for allegedly stealing the confidential data and blackmailing the founder of digital wallet company with the stolen personal information. In a bid to extort Rs 20 crore, the arrested employees, including a woman, were threatening the Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma to leak the confidential information. The police revealed that the woman, Sharma’s secretary, is the alleged mastermind of the entire extortion attempt.

Reports said that were a total of four employees who were involved in the plan. Three of them have been arrested by the Sector 20 police, while the police is still trying to nab the fourth accused. The police have already filed an FIR against the three accused. The arrested employees are being investigated by the police.

The police have been continuously enquiring about the stolen data and employees’ modus operandi. The details of the case will be shared as soon as the police unveil the details. Police took the help of surveillance and the Cyber Cell to nab the employees.

The police also revealed that they have arrested Sonia Dhawan, who works as a secretary for Vijay Shekhar Sharma and looks after his personal work. With the help of another employee named Devendra, Dhawan stole the confidential data from the company. As per reports, Sonia’s husband Rupak Jain was also a part of the extortion bid.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma, the police received a complaint from the Paytm owner that their employees, a woman and her associates are trying to blackmail him with the data that they had stolen from the company. He added that the employees were seeking Rs 20 crore for no leaking it.

