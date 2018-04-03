A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Rakesh Sinha was mistakenly picked up by the local police in Noida's Film City area on Monday. Reported as a case of mistaken identity, Noida police officials were looking out for suspects in vandalism cases that took place earlier in the day during a protest against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST atrocities act.

“Our teams were looking for people when they saw him in Film City area and mistook him for a protester in the case. He was let off as soon as we realised our mistake,” Indian Express quoted Anil Kumar Shai, SHO, Noida Sector 20 police station as saying. According to Sinha, he was picked up outside the office of a news organisation in Noida Sector 16A. He said, despite his claims that he is from RSS, but they did not listen to him. “Those with me also told them that I was not a protester. They took me a few meters away and kept saying I was a Dalit protester,” he said. He further added that finally after hearing his request, he dropped him back at the studio. The SHO of the area also called him later to apologise.

On Monday, a number of Dalit organisations came together and called a nationwide strike (Bharat Band). The protest turned violent in a number of states and around 10 people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has slammed Opposition for politicising the Dalit issue.

