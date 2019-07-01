Noida Police raid 14 spa centres running sex rackets, 35 arrested: Police on Sunday raided 14 spa centres, allegedly running sex rackets, in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, reports said on Monday. During the raids, 35 people, including 10 men and 25 women, were arrested by the police. The PTI quoted Gautam Buddh Nagar (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal saying, the raids were conducted on the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna. The raids, which were conducted late in the evening in the commercial hub of Sector 18 continued till almost midnight.

The reports said that multiple foreign nationals have also been arrested by the police, however, the exact count is yet to be ascertained. Jaiswal asserted that around Rs 1 lakh in cash, beer, used and unused condoms, along with other objectionable articles, were seized from these spa centres during the raids.

Among the 14 spa centres that were raided, 3 were involved in sex trade while others showed serious irregularities, the SP said. A case has been lodged against the spa centres, he added. Apart from that, the owners of these spa centres will be booked under Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

The police said that a total of 14 police teams conducted the raids across the area. The action was carried out by 7 circle officers, 8 station house officers, 30 sub-inspectors and both male and female constables.

