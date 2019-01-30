Noida extortion racket busted, Sector 20 police station SHO Manoj Kumar Pant, 3 journalists arrested: Reports said the four persons were caught red-handed while taking the bribe or extortion money of Rs 8,000,00 at the Sector 20 police station. One Mercedes (C200) car and one pistol of .32 bore were also seized from the arrested journalists.

Noida extortion racket busted, Sector 20 police station SHO Manoj Kumar Pant, 3 journalists arrested: Manoj Kumar Pant, SHO of Sector 20 police station, and three journalists were arrested for extortion in Noida on Wednesday, SSP Vaibhav Krishna told reporters. The journalists identified were Sushil Pandit, Udit Goyal and Raman Thakur.

Krishna said one black Mercedes Benz (C200) car and one pistol of .32 bore were seized from the arrested journalists. This car prima facie seems to be related to some criminal activity. The SSP also said that cash to the tune of Rs 8 lakh was also recovered from their possession.

Reports said the four persons were caught red-handed while taking the bribe or extortion money at the Sector 20 police station to remove somebody’s name from an FIR. Additional SHO of Sector 20 police station, Jaiveer Singh, was also suspended for his alleged involvement in the case.

The alleged nexus between the police and the journalists have come to the fore for the first time in the NCR region.

More details awaited.

