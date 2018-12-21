A techie working in Genpact committed suicide after he was temporarily suspended over sexual harassment charges. 35-year-old Swaroop Raj in his suicide note said that he is innocent and has not done anything. He wrote that he does not have the courage to face everyone since people will look at him with that eye even if he comes clean.

An IT employee working in Genpact committed suicide after hanging himself to a ceiling fan at his Noida residence as he was temporarily suspended by the company over allegations of sexual harassment at the workplace. 35-year-old Swaroop Raj was residing in a high-rise apartment in Sector 137, Noida. He had got married two years ago. His wife discovered her body with a suicide note. Swaroop’s wife had registered an FIR in the case and accused company’s officials of abetting the suicide. The wife has registered a complaint against those employees who had levelled sexual harassment allegations against her husband, the in-house committee which was carrying the investigation.

The 35-year-old Swaroop Raj was working as an assistant vice-president in Genpact but was temporarily suspended due to the pending investigation in the sexual harassment case. Leaving a suicide note behind, Swaroop Raj wrote that he did not have the courage to face anyone because even if he comes clean people will look at him with that eye.

In the suicide note, Swaroop Raj said that he has been accused of sexual harassment by two employees but he did not do anything. It seems that he was conveying this to his wife and family as he wrote that the world will understand but he wants you (his wife) and family to trust him. He termed the allegations against him as baseless.

Swaroop further wrote that he wants his wife to be courageous and should live her life with respect since he has not done anything. He wrote that he does not have the courage to face everyone. The police has registered an FIR in the incident and are now carrying further investigation in the case.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More