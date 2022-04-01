"On behalf of the government of Manipur and the people of the state, I would like to appreciate and thank PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking such a bold step"

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday lauded the Union Government for reducing disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the northeastern states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur. Thanking the Union Government for the “bold step,” the Manipur CM said, “On behalf of the government of Manipur and the people of the state, I would like to appreciate and thank PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking such a bold step, seeing the long-due demands and desires of the people of North-East, particularly Manipur.”

Union Minister and former Assam CM called it a historic move and said that the decision indicates that normalcy has returned to the region. He said, “It is a historic decision. It is clear that peace has returned to the Northeast. Due to the peace in the Northeast, the region has succeeded in showcasing capabilities in different sectors. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this on behalf of the people of the Northeast.”

The decision by the Central Government has also been welcomed by the opposition in Assam. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Mazibur Rahman was quoted as saying, “I and our party welcome the decision taken by the Centre. But, we demand that the AFSPA should be completely withdrawn from the North-Eastern region.”

Reacting on the development, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that the reduction areas under the AFSPA shows PM Modi’s concern for the stability and development of the region. He also said, “We welcome the move (of reduction in areas under AFSPA) taken by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. It has been a long-pending issue for the people of the North-East region as a whole and will surely lead to a positive message to the people of the region.”