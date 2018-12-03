North Central Railway Scouts and Guides Jobs 2018: Recruitment will be done at the Zonal Administration level. The candidates who apply in response to the notification and are found eligible for consideration for appointment against Scouts and Guides quota shall be assessed on the basis of written test, marks on the certificate, service rendered in state events, specialised Scouts and Guides course and participating in district rallies.

North Central Railway Scouts and Guides Jobs 2018: The North Central Railway invites online applications from Scouts and Guides Quota persons having minimum educational and Scouts and Guides qualification for recruitment in Grade pay Rs 1900 and Rs 1800 for the year 2018-19. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 24 December 2018. Currently, 8 posts are lying vacant.

Recruitment will be done at the Zonal Administration level. The candidates who apply in response to the notification and are found eligible for consideration for appointment against Scouts and Guides quota shall be assessed on the basis of written test, marks on the certificate, service rendered in state events, specialised Scouts and Guides course and participating in district rallies.

Notification Details:

Notification Number – S&GQ 2018-19 (published on 1.12.2018)

Important Dates:

Submission of online application begins: December 01, 2018

Last Date of Application: December 24, 2018 (till 11:59 pm)

Vacancy Details:

Group C: 02 Posts

Erstwhile Gr. D: 06 Posts

———————–

Total number of posts – 8

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

– (GP 1900/-) Level 2 – 12th pass with minimum 50 per cent marks in the aggregate / 10th passed and having ITI certificate in Civil Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical and S&T department

– (GP 1800/-) Level 1 – 10th pass plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT / 10th pass plus – ITI (For Civil Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical and S&T department.) Or

– 10th pass / ITI equivalent / National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

Basic Requirements:

– A president Scout/Guide/Rover/Ranger OR Himalayan Wood Badge (HWB) holder

– Should have been an active member of a Scouts organisation for the last 5 years. The ‘Certificate of Activeness’ should be as per Annexure-111: and

– Should have attended two events at national level or All Indian Railways’ level and Two events at state level

– Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test.

How to Apply:

The eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of North Central Railway (www.ncr.indianrailways.gov.in) on or before 24 December 2018 (till 11:59 pm).

