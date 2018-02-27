NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls in the north-east states have thrown light upon the fact that it is going to be an interesting fight in Nagaland. BJP is likely to win in the state with NDPP. In Meghalaya NPP is likely to grab power on 23-27 seats. Talking about Tripura, BJP+IPFT are likely to win on 35-45 seats.

The exit polls in the north-east states have revealed that it is going to be an interesting fight in Nagaland. BJP is likely to win in the state with NDPP. In the north-eastern state, BJP+ NDPP are likely to win on 27-32 seats. While NPF is likely to get hold of 20-25. Congress is likely to grab power on 0-2 seats and others are likely to retain 5-7 seats. In Meghalaya, BJP is likely to win on 8-12 seats, while NPP is likely to win on 23-27 seats. Congress is likely to grab 13-17 seats. While others are likely to grab 2-6 seats. Talking about Tripura, BJP+IPFT are likely to win on 35-45 seats. CPI(M) is likely to get hold of 14-23seats, while Congress might go seatless. Others are likely to 0-1 seats.

A total of 361 candidates are said to be in the tussle and more than 18.4 lakh voters can cast their vote in the ongoing Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Elections. Election were revoked in the state of Meghalaya following the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma. The NCP candidate was killed in an IED blast. The family of Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma including his wife, brother and sister-in-law are in the fray. Sangma is contesting the election from Ampati and Songsak.

ALSO READ: Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE updates: 75% & 67% voting turnout recorded in Nagaland and Meghalaya till 4 pm

Around 75% voting has been recorded in Nagaland and 67% Meghalaya till 4PM. Looking at the current percentage of polling, it is turning out to be an election of high voter percentage as compared to other states and past record. Election in Tripura was conducted earlier in a single phase.

ALSO READ: Tripura Assembly election 2018: 78.56% voter turnout recorded till 9PM

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App