North India faced cold wave with Delhi-NCR receiving rain and Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir witnessing heavy snowfall resulting in the closure of many inter-district roads. According to the Met, the Gurdaspur district of Punjab recorded the lowest temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, while the capital city of Chandigarh recorded 10.9 degrees Celsius. For the next couple of days, national capital Delhi is set to witness hailstorms, heavy snowfall will hit the Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal hard.

Today, a day after mercury crossed to 28.7 degrees Celsius in Delhi, light rains brought the temperature down to 18 degrees Celsius. As for Punjab, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Rohtak and Narnaul recorded temperature dipping to 6 degrees Celsius with the normal well above at 12 degrees Celsius. For Wednesday, Met department has also predicted widespread rains in most parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Due to bad weather conditions, flight operations at Srinagar International Airport were disrupted with the cancellation of 4 flights. As many as 27 flights to and fro the Srinagar airport were cancelled on Monday, an official of the Airport Authority of India said.

Today, after the fresh spell of snowfall, cold intensified in Himachal Pradesh. However, respite is nowhere near with the Met issuing warning of snow spells in the state till Wednesday. The temperature remained near freezing point at many places after an overnight spell of snow and rain, a Met official said.

