Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that northeastern culture is the jewel of Indian culture and without northeast, India and Indian culture are incomplete. “Without the northeast, India and Indian culture are incomplete. Indian culture can’t be completely imagined until the northeastern culture meets that of India because the northeastern culture is the jewel of Indian culture,” Home Minister said while inaugurating Destination North East 2020 fest via video conferencing.

Shah said that the Modi government is committed to the development of northeastern states. “Various pending issues were resolved by the Modi government. Manipur blockade, Bangladesh land boundary agreement, Bodo agreement, the surrender of 644 cadres of eight extreme groups with their weapons are some of the examples of the work done by the Modi government. This can only be done when the government understands their problems and tries to solve them. The Modi government is committed to the development of northeastern states,” he said.

“As Home Minister, I would like to tell all CMs and people of the northeast that remaining problems will be resolved before 2024. We want to make northeast a hub of IT, organic farming and education. I hope, we will work together for the better future of the states and its people,” he added. Chief Ministers of the northeast states joined the inauguration event via video conferencing.

Destination North East, a four-day virtual event, started from today. Owing to the current situation, the festival is being held virtually, making it accessible to everyone who’s interested in being a part of the merriment. The event is being attended by prominent personalities of various states who have excelled in their fields. The event will take place between September 27 and September 30. (ANI)