Northern Railways Renames Eight Railway Stations Of Lucknow Division

In a major move, the Northern Railways issued an order to rename eight railway stations in Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, the competent authority approved the new names for these stations within the Lucknow division.

In a major move, the Northern Railways issued an order to rename eight railway stations in Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, the competent authority approved the new names for these stations within the Lucknow division.

The new names of the following stations are, Kasimpur Halt will now be Jais City, Jais is changing to Guru Gorakhnath Dham, Misrauli will now be renamed Maa Kalikan Dham, Bani will be renamed to Swami Paramhans, Nihalgarh will be known as Maharaja Bijli Pasi, Akbarganj is becoming Maa Ahorva Bhawani Dham, Wazirganj Halt is changing to Amar Shaheed Bhale Sultan, and Fursatganj will be renamed to Tapeshwarnath Dham.

Also Read: Indian Railways Ticket Priced at Over ₹10,000 Sparks Outrage Online

However, the numerical codes for these stations listed in the “Alphabetical List of Railway Stations in India” by IRCA, New Delhi, will remain unchanged.

As per the order, corrections to reflect these name changes and codes will be issued by the Secretary-General/IRCA New Delhi.

Reacting to this name change, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the administration on social media, urging them to focus on railway safety alongside name changes.

Taking to X, he said ‘There is a request to the BJP government to change not just the names but also the conditions of the railway stations. …And when you get free time from changing names, then take some time out and think about preventing record-breaking railway accidents.’

भाजपा सरकार से आग्रह है कि रेलवे स्टेशनों के सिर्फ़ ‘नाम’ नहीं, हालात भी बदलें। … और जब नाम बदलने से फ़ुरसत मिल जाएं तो रिकार्ड कायम करते रेल-एक्सीडेंट्स के हादसों के रोकथाम के लिए भी कुछ समय निकालकर विचार करें। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 27, 2024

Must Read: Indian Railways To Manufacture 10,000 Non-AC Coachs by 2025-26 To Combat Overcrowding

(With Inputs From ANI)