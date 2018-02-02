Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday while speaking on Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), said that it was not right to revoke AFSPA. The J&K chief minister even mentioned that it was one of the most disciplined forces in the world. Speaking on the issue of J&K, the chief minister said that according to her if there was any solution to the J&K problem, then it was the vision of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while lauding and praising armed forces in the valley on Friday expressed her view that it was not right to revoke Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from J&K. The J&K Chief Minister even mentioned that it was one of the most disciplined forces in the world. Further speaking, Mehbooba Mufti said that according to her if there was any solution to the J&K problem, then it was the vision of Mufti Mohammad Saeed that you open all the doors, let people come and go because we say the Kashmir which is Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is also the part of our own estate.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister further said that the people of Kashmir here in India and the people of PoK should meet with each other, they should talk about tourism, talk about disaster management. What was the problem in that? Speaking on the FIR filed against those involved in the firing incident in the valley where civilains had lost their lives, Mehbooba Mufti said that no counter FIR has been filed by the Army. It has only presented its version of the incident. The incident had taken place in Shopian district.

Earlier, speaking after Shopian incident had taken place in which civilians lost their lives, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said that it was the responsibility of the government of Jammu and Kashmir to the investigation imn the case to its logical conclusion. A FIR was registered under Sections 302, and 307 of the Ranbir Penal Code.Army personnel in J&K after 3 civilians lives were lost during.

Iss mein kya mushkil hai? Iss Kashmir aur uss kashmir ke log aapas mein milen, baat karen, koi tourism ki baat ho, disaster management ki baat ho. Jab earthquake aaya tha agar uss time humara raabta hota toh shayad hum bahut logon ki jaan bacha sakte the: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti pic.twitter.com/UN59BKJpuR — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2018

Speaking against the revocation of AFSPA, Mehbooba Mufti said, “In this situation, where people from four to five villages get together and pelt stones at forces near encounter site, is it even realistic to call for revocation of AFSPA at this point of time. There may have been that sort of situation when there was a possibility of revocation of AFSPA from few places in past but not today.”