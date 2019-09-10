Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhary has once dragged India accusing the country of threatening Sri Lankan players to withdraw for the upcoming tournament with Pakistan or else they will be ousted from the Indian Premier League.

Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhary is yet again irritating people with his cheap attention-seeking tactics and this time the jibe has come in the wake of Srilankan players withdrawal from an upcoming tour with Pakistan.

In a tweet this afternoon he claimed that sports commentators have told him that it was due to India’s pressure that Srilankan players withdrew from the tournament claiming that India was threatening to oust Sri Lanka from the Indian Premier League (IPL) if they did not pull out of the tour with Pakistan.

A day ahead 10 Sri Lankan players including Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews withdrew from the upcoming Pakistan tour citing security inhibitions.

The fear has been mongering among Sri Lankan cricket board and players likewise since the 2009 terrorist attack on the team which left many players injured and perhaps it was also the last time when any international tournament took place in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board this morning asserted that it had no problem in whatever team the Sri Lankan Cricket board would send.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App