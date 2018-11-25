The United Nations (UN) on Sunday selected Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida to compete against elite cities of the world under its Global Sustainable Cities 2025 initiative. Noida was founded in 1976 and since the NCR city has gradually developed into a hub for industries, real-estate sector educational institutes and IT/ITES services.

The United Nations (UN) on Sunday selected Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Greater Noida to compete against elite cities of the world under its Global Sustainable Cities 2025 initiative. The twin cities have been selected under “University City” category while major Indian cities, such as Mumbai, Delhi failed to make it under the initiative.

Only 25 cities have been selected in 5 different categories by the UN under the initiative and an official invite was extended by Senior UN Advisor and CEO UN Global Sustainability Index Institute Roland Schatz to Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh.

Upon receiving the invitee, Narain Singh said that it was a proud moment for Noida and Greater Noida to be selected for the “exciting” global showcase. He further said that he will forward the initiative to the Uttar Pradesh government which is already very positive about development works coming up in the city.

The Sustainable Development Goals are also known as Global Goals, that are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. These goals address the global challenges that society faces, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation, prosperity, and peace and justice.

Noida was founded in 1976 and since the NCR city has gradually developed into a hub for industries, real-estate sector educational institutes and IT/ITES services. Noida has witnessed unprecedented growth in the last few decades with world-class health facilities, renewed universities and high-end fashion malls making Noida a prime city.

Earlier, as per the “Liveability” under Ease of Living Index 2018, the NCR region raked a lowly 65th while Pune and Navi Mumbai topped the list. Chandigarh was on 5th while Tripathi was on 4th position.

