State BJP President Satish Poonia attacks the incumbent Rajasthan government as weak and corrupt, accuses it to have mismanaged the Covid-19 crisis, disrespecting meritorious leaders like Sachin Pilot, as speculations loom over feud between Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot destabilising regime.

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Tuesday said the party is not demanding floor test in the state assembly as of now.

Asked about floor test Poonia told ANI, “At present, we are not demanding anything as of now. Our priority was that it is a corrupt government and it did mismanagement in the coronavirus crisis. It has become a weak government. First thing is that this government should go away in the interest of the people of the state.”

“This government’s foundation is weak. Congress has been claiming that their leaders are united but it’s clear that there are internal disputes, because of which, Sachin Pilot had to part from Congress after facing humiliation. When such a thing happens then the government is not able to fulfil the expectations of the people of the state. And then eventually it falls,” he said.

“It is the tradition of Congress and this was the reason that Jyotiaditya Scindia who was in Congress for so many years and had to leave it to join the BJP. The same situation was with Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan where he kept the organisation working and when it came to transfer him power then he was neglected and disrespected,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey on Tuesday said his party is giving another chance to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, which is scheduled to be held today.

“We are giving a second chance to Sachin Pilot, asked him to attend today’s CLP meet. I hope today all MLAs come and give solidarity to leadership and for which people of Rajasthan voted, we all want to work for the development of the state,” he said while speaking to ANI in Jaipur.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal have spoken to Sachin Pilot several times. However, sources stated that there is very less possibility of Pilot attending the Congress Legislature Party meet today.

Twenty MLAs, including Pilot, did not attend the CLP meeting held at the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday amid the political crisis in the state, according to sources.

Apart from Pilot, Ved Solanki, Rakesh Parik, Murari Lal Meena, JR Khatana, Indraj Gurjar, Gajendra Singh Shaktavat, Hareesh Meena, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Gajraj Khatana, Vijedra Ola, Hemaram Choudhary, PR Meena, Ramesh Meena, Vishvendra Singh, Mukesh Bhakar, Suresh Modi, Virendra Choudhary and Amar Singh Jatav were not present at the meeting.

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress has intensified over the past few days with the differences between Gehlot and Pilot coming out in the open.

Gehlot has accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the state government by trying to poach MLAs. Sachin Pilot is learnt to be in Delhi.

