Not every customer of Punjab National Bank was Nirav Modi. Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri took a car loan of Rs 5,000 from the same bank and was repaid after his sudden death by widow Lalita from her pension. The car was a cream coloured 1964 model Fiat with the impressive number, DLE 6.

While the entire country is still contemplating over the fact that whether billionaire Nirav Modi will ever repay the Rs 11,400 rupee loan he took from Punjab National Bank (PNB), but there are people who don’t believe in misusing the huge sum of money for their own profit. And Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri is the perfect example for that. As per reports, he took a car loan of Rs 5,000 from the same bank and was repaid after his sudden death by widow Lalita from her pension. The matter came to light after his son Anil Shastri, a senior Congress politician shared the information.

The car was a cream coloured 1964 model Fiat with the impressive number, DLE 6. Sharing his memories, Anil Shahstri told the family needed a car badly as most of the times we used to go school on a tonga. Our father never wanted us to use the office car regularly for any kind of private work. In 1964, VS Venkatraman, the special assistant to the PM, told him about the new Fiat costs Rs 12,000. The family only had Rs 7,000 in the bank. So, the Prime Minister applied for a loan of Rs 5,000 which was sanctioned on the same day. On January 11, 1966, in Tashkent Shahstri passed away.

ALSO READ: PNB Scam: CBI detains close associates of Nirav Modi

It was the moment of shock for the family and the entire nation. The former Prime Minister had gone to sign the declaration that resolved the 1965 war between India and Pakistan. “The loan remained unpaid. It was repaid by my mother from the pension she received after my father’s death,” says Anil. The car is now exhibited in the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial at 1, Motilal Nehru Marg, in the capital.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: PNB scam: Bank took crores of rupees in commission from Nirav Modi’s commercial transactions, alleges lawyer

ALSO READ: PNB scam: PM Narendra Modi’s picture with Nirav Modi proves nothing, says Amit Shah