Marriage is an institution where two people come together and agree to live with each other forever. Meanwhile, before they sign the pact of living together, the families of the two mostly to check the compatibility of the horoscopes or ‘kundalis’ for the future couple. However, after it was reported that more than 50 people have been affected by HIV, people seem to have shifted their focus from matching the kundalis to checking the heath reports. According to a health camp report from November last year at least 40 positive cases were reported from Unnao after a single syringe was used on patients.

As per a report from Prem Ganj, one of the important towns in Bangarmau area of Unnao District, the people coming in the area for marriage proposals are insisting on getting a ‘No HIV’ certificate from the locals. Commenting on the matter, a local corporator stated that following the major health crisis, the people have agreed with the demand and have got themselves tested for HIV in order to avoid hurdles in future. The unusual marriage practice garnered the limelight after several people were affected by HIV in almost three localities of Bangarmau town, including Prem Ganj, Chakmir and Kirmidiyapur. The matter was highlighted after a quack used a single syringe on number of people.

According to a report by TOI, a couple which is scheduled to get married on Holi is said to be the first marriage taking place after getting an HIV check up. As per ports, last Monday the parents of the girl told the boy’s parents that they had to abide by certain conditions prior to the wedding. With objection leveled from the boy’s side, the groom underwent the necessary medical tests at the private hospital. After getting to know that he is not an HIV carrier, the parents of the girls gave their final approval to the couple and they got married on March 4 with their parents’ blessings.

