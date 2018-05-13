The Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda on Sunday said that he is not ready to accept or reject anything ahead of results. Talking to media persons Gowda said, let's wait for the result day, May 15, and the picture will be clear about the mandate 2018. The Karnataka state has witnessed 70% voting and the results will be announced on May 15.

A day after polling for Karnataka assembly election, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda on Sunday said that he is not ready to accept or reject anything ahead of results. Talking to media persons Deve Gowda said, let’s wait for the result day and we will get to know the reality. “I am not prepared to accept or reject anything, let’s wait for 15th May (counting of votes), we will get to know the reality,” said JD (S) chief HD Deve Gowda, quotes ANI.

The statement of JD(S) chief comes a day after polling in Karnataka for 222 out of 224 seats and the results will be declared on May 15. The state has witnessed 70% voting and the picture will be clear on Tuesday, May 15, when the Election Commission of India will announce the results. BJP chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa had predicted that BJP is going to form the new government on May 17, that too with a huge victory.

I am not prepared to accept or reject anything, let's wait for 15th May (counting of votes ), we will get to know the reality: Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda on #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/ffOPCubX0B — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2018

Predicting big numbers between 145-150 seats for saffron party in the state Yeddyurappa said, “I will fly to Delhi on the 15th once the results for Karnataka elections are announced and meet Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. I will invite him and others for the swearing-in ceremony which is going to happen most likely on the 17th,”said BS Yeddyurappa. “I have toured the entire state three times and am 100% confident that we will win by a big margin. You all will see for yourselves this evening what the exit polls say,” added BJP CM candidate.

NewsX-CNX exit poll has predicted that the state might witness a hung assembly with BJP as the single largest party. According to exit poll prediction, BJP could emerge as the single largest party with close to 102-110 seat share, followed by Congress with 72-78 seat share and JDS with 35-39 seat share.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App