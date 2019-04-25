Congress announced Ajay Rai's name for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi. The announcement ended all the speculations that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not contest from Varanasi.

Rahul Gandhi led-Congress on Thursday announced Ajay Rai’s name as its candidate from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi. Party on today said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not contest from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha election 2019. The big announcement has arrived on the day when PM Modi launched his election campaign. PM Modi is also doing a mega roadshow in Varanasi today and on Friday he will file his election papers.

Congress Central Election Committee announces the next list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/zyol8wPd06 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 25, 2019

The announcement also ended the speculations about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s name that as Congress candidate from Varanasi. Several times over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had told the media that she would contest elections even from Varanasi if the party had asked her to. While the Congress has maintained that Priyanka is working to improve the party’s 2022 UP Assembly election chances, the frequent bites from Priyanka had indicated that she will contest from Varanasi, which is in East UP – the zone she is a general secretary for.

Even Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had said in an interview to TRT World that the Congress outreach this late into the Lok Sabha campaign would not work for these polls and could be to rebuild party presence in the state ahead of 2022.

In the tweet today, Congress also announced Madhusudan Tiwari’s name for Gorakhpur constituency.

