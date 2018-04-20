The bench observed that the UIDAI says Aadhaar is a means for identification, but the only caveat to that is that there should be no exclusion. The development was the necessity to ensure that people are freed from poverty, says Rakesh Dwivedi, Advocate appearing for UIDAI.

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday said that it was not sure whether bringing people face to face with authorities through Aadhar card is the best model as the state government should reach to the people to provide benefits of the government running welfare schemes. A 5-judge constitutional bench headed by CJI Deepak Misra, hearing the petitions challenging Aadhaar and its enabling 2016 law, was told by the counsel for the UIDAI that the 12 digit national identifier brought the citizens face to face with the service providers for getting the benefits.

“We are not sure if that is the best model. The individual should not be a supplicant. The State should go to him and give him benefits,” the bench, also comprising Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, said.

The Constitutional bench observed that the UIDAI says Aadhaar is a mean for unique identification, but the “only caveat to that is that there should be no exclusion”. Rakesh Dwivedi, senior advocate appearing for UIDAI said that the development was the necessity to ensure that people are freed from poverty.

Liberating people from poverty is at one end of the spectrum and the right to privacy is on the other, the bench observed. The UIDAI referred to social ills like manual scavenging and prostitution and said that despite laws, these evils were rampant in the society and the apex court should strike a balance while dealing with the competing fundamental rights of citizens.

Dwivedi then referred to a verdict by which a HIV+ve rape victim was denied the permission to abort the foetus after a doctors’ panel gave the report that it could be fatal for the woman. “The court balanced the rights in the case where fundamental right to life was involved,” he said, adding that in the present matter, the issue merely pertained to identification.

“What is being done under section 7 of the Aadhaar Act covers human rights of a lot of people of our country. This court should act as a sentinel to ensure that right to privacy is balanced with all the other rights under Article 21 that Aadhaar covers,” Dwivedi said. The counsel for Dwivedi would resume his submissions on April 24. Earlier, the bench had said that if biometric authentication is attached to every transaction entered into by a person, it would “form a wealth of information” necessitating the need for data protection.

