Former Union Minister and renowned Kannada actor MH Ambareesh, 66, passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Ambareesh’s health had started declining a couple of years ago as he was suffering through kidney and lung ailments due to which he was shifted to hospitals several times. MH Ambareesh is survived by son Abhishek and wife Sumalatha. According to reports, Ambareesh health deteriorated at around 5:30 on Saturday evening following which he was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru in an ambulance. The doctors treated him in the ICU but the noted actor lost the race with the life.

The actor-turned-politician Ambareesh was a former Congress MLA and also served as Union Minister. He was being treated at Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital in the ICU did couldn’t survive. Ambareesh had complained of breathlessness on Saturday evening following which he was shifted to Vikram hospital. Ambareesh was declared dead at around 10:30 pm.

The renowned actor Ambareesh dedicated almost 4 decades of his life to acting during which he acted in more than 100 films. Perfecting the art of acting, he was known about among the top heroes of Kannada films. Ambareesh played the role of a villain in his first project.

Ambareesh was appointed as Union Information Minister in the Manmohan Singh government between 2006-2007. However, he resigned as Information Minister to extend his support to farmers over the Cauvery issue in his Mandya Lok Sabha constituency seat. He also served as housing minister in Siddaramaiah led Karnataka government for four years.

Ambareesh was also known as Mandayada Gandu, means Man of Mandya, made his debut in National Award winning film Naagarahaavu in 1972. Following this, he portrayed roles of antagonistic (which means a rebel character), supporting characters in several Kannada films. Earlier in 2015, he became too critical and was airlifted to Singapore for treatment following which he recovered tremendously.

Apart from National Award winning film Naagarahaavu, Ambareesh was part of films like Shubhamangala, Antha, Chakravyuha, Masanada Hoovu, Olavina Udugerea and many others.

