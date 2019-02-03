Meanwhile, a delegation of 11 political parties-led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today in New Delhi. The Bill, which is yet to be passed in Rajya Sabha, is a proposal to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Noted Manipur filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma has announced that he would return his 2006 Padma Shri award in protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 that is being strongly opposed in Northeast India. As a director, Sharma has worked in more than 40 regional films. Besides Padma Shri, the 82-year-old was conferred with Jewel of Manipuri Cinema Award in 2015. Some of his popular films include Lamja Parshuram, Olangthagee Wangmadasu, Imagi Ningthem (My Son, My precious), Ishanou (The Chosen One).

Meanwhile, a delegation of 11 political parties-led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today in New Delhi. Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party is also an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The delegation, which includes leaders from political parties including AGM, NPP, IPFT, MNF, NPP, UDP, and HSDP, is also likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

The Bill, which is yet to be passed by the Rajya Sabha, is a proposal to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The Bill, which seeks to provide citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains, has been passed by Lok Sabha.

These parties and various organisations that are protesting against the Bill have asserted that it is anti-Muslim that will affect the rights, demography and identity of indigenous populations.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said they got a very positive response from Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The home minister assured that sentiments of the people of Northeast will be taken into consideration, he further said.

